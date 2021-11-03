T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli reacts to R Ashwin's return after India beat Afghanistan in a must-win match

Captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli reacted to the return of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the Playing XI after the Men In Blue registered a crucial 66-run win against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

In a much-win contest for both the teams, India emerged victorious after the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul laid the foundation as India posted a mammoth 210 for a loss of two wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (November 3).

A clinical bowling attack then carried forward the momentum by taking wickets at regular intervals as India needed to redress their net run rate to keep their hopes of making it to the semi-final in the ongoing tournament alive.

With the help of a disciplined attack, bowlers kept the game in their control with India's new-ball bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah taking out the Afghanistan openers early in the innings. Ashwin returned figures of 2-14 in his first white-ball international since 2017. Afghanistan could score 144-7 in reply.

During the post-match presentation, Kohli said, "The return of Ash (is the biggest positive), we saw him doing well in the IPL and when he does this, we get control in the middle overs. That's what I'm most pleased about (today)."

Ashwin, who came in to the XI in place of Varun Chakravarthy, got down to business as he trapped Gulbadin Naib lbw for 18 and bowled Najibullah Zadran to put Afghanistan in trouble at 69-5.

Ashwin was returned to India's XI after 1,578 days — previous to this, he played a T20I match for India was against West Indies at Kingston on July 09, 2017.

Talking about the match, the Indian skipper said, "Sometimes, you do fall to the pressure and have to accept that. T20 cricket is a very instinctive game, in batting, bowling and decision-making. We do make decisions on the go."