Rahul Dravid appointed as Team India's head coach, set to take over from New Zealand home series

Former cricketer Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Wednesday (November 3), adding that the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh unanimously made the decision.

The 48-year-old Dravid was famous for his classical style and rock solid defence, earning the nickname "Mr. Dependable". He scored 13,288 runs in 164 Tests, second only to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for India and fourth overall in the world rankings. Dravid, formerly head coach of India A and the under-19s, called his appointment "an absolute honour".

"Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day," he said in the statement.

The Indian cricket board further informed that the batting legend will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly congratulated Dravid on his appointment as he said, "The BCCI welcomes Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of India’s senior men team. Rahul has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game."

"He has also served Indian cricket as Head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) with distinction. Rahul’s effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have gone on to represent the country at the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights," Ganguly added.

Ravi Shastri's tenure

T20 World Cup will mark the end of Ravi Shastri's tenure as India's head coach in the November 14 final in Dubai. BCCI states that under Shastri, the Indian team adopted a "bold and fearless" approach and performed creditably both in home and away conditions.

Since replacing Anil Kumble in mid-2017, Shastri, 59, has overseen two-Test series victories in Australia, although the side crashed out in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup in England.

India were also the first team to win all 5 T20Is in a bilateral series when it blanked New Zealand 5-0. Under Mr Shastri and his team’s guidance, India won all their seven Test series at home.