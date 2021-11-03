T20 WC: R Ashwin returns to Team India's XI vs Afghanistan, know after how many days

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been included in India's Playing XI in a crucial Twenty20 World Cup clash against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (November 3). Ashwin has returned to India's XI after 1,578 days — last time he played a T20I match for India was against West Indies at Kingston on July 09, 2017.

The Virat Kohli-led has been asked to bat first after Afghan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to field. The Afghans, who are second behind Group 2 leaders Pakistan and hoping to make it to the semi-finals, have one change with Sharafuddin Ashraf coming in for the retired Asghar Afghan. "We always prepare for both (bat or field first), but today we'll bowl first because of the dew," said Nabi. "We'll play normal cricket and go and enjoy."

WATCH | Rohit Sharma's special praise for Virat Kohli, says 'his hunger for success is just unbelievable'

On the other hand, the Men In Blue, who have lost both their group matches, made two changes as fit-again batsman Suryakumar Yadav and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin make the XI in place of Ishan Kishan and Varun Chakravarthy. India need to win their remaining three matches and depend on other teams to have any chance of making their semi-finals.

"Firstly there's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one. Having said that there's still a chance. We as a team will try to play positive cricket. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be," said Kohli during the toss.

Playing XI:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan