T20 World Cup: Ruben Trumpelmann magical first over helps Namibia thrash Scotland by 4 wickets

PTI
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Published: Oct 27, 2021, 10:39 PM(IST)

Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann, without cap, celebrates the dismissal of Scotland's Richie Berrington Photograph:( PTI )

Story highlights

Scotland never recovered after Ruben Trumpelmann took three wickets in the first over restricting them to 109.

Namibia defeated Scotland by four wickets in a Super 12 match of the ICC World Cup here on Wednesday.

Opting to bowl, Namibia first restricted Scotland to 109 for eight and then chased down the target in 19.1 overs.

JJ Smit remained not out on 32, while Craig Williams made 23.

Earlier, Michael Leask top-scored for Scotland with a 27-ball 44, while Chris Greaces made 25.

Ruben Trumpelmann was the best bowler for Namibia with figures of three for 17, while Jan Flrylinck (2/10) picked up two wickets.

Brief Scores:

Scotland: 109 for 8 in 20 overs (Michael Leask 44; Ruben Trumpelmann 3/17).

Namibia: 115 for 6 in 19.1 overs JJ Smit 32 not out; Michael Leask 2/12). 

