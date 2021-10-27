T10 cricket is no more just a hitting game, it needs strategy as well, says Yusuf Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who has 4,852 runs and 99 wickets in T20 cricket, will play in the Abu Dhabi T10, which will begin on November 19, 2021, in the UAE capital.

Yusuf Pathan will play for the Maratha Arabians in T10 League. The team’s icon player is West Indies big-hitter Nicholas Pooran, who was also last year’s player of the tournament.

“T20 game has evolved from a hitting game to a strategical game,” said Yusuf Pathan during virtual media conference.

When asked about the differences between T20 and T10 game, Pathan stated, “It’s the same game played with bat and ball. Only the number of overs and time will be lessened. Earlier the shortest format was T20, now it’s T10. At end of the day, it’s just cricket.”

On being questioned about the way to go in T10s, the former Indian all-rounder said, “The faster you adapt the strategy for game and wicket, the more successful you ought to become. This game is about which player can handle the pressure and who adapts faster according it.”

“One can’t just go out there and hit boundaries just because it’s a T10 game. There are 60 balls and you need to go with strategy”, he added.

If he is looking to bat at a particular batting position during the Abu Dhabi T10, Pathan revealed in this aspect, "I have played at a number of batting positions during my career and I have always adapted to the team`s needs. The T10 format suits my game. However, my batting position will depend on the team`s strategies. I have always been open to batting at any position for the team."

His team Maratha Arabians on October 9th had tweeted, “All-rounder @iamyusufpathan has been snapped up by Maratha Arabians for T10 League in season 5. Champions are back.”

Maratha Arabians also include all-rounders like Darren Bravo, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya Laxman.