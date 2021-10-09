T20 World Cup: No change in Indian squad unless there is an injury, says report

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official on Saturday (October 9) reportedly said that there will be "no change" in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup unless there is an injury. The showpiece event will get underway from October 17 in UAE and Oman.

Ahead of the October 10 deadline, speculative reports were floating that the Indian side might see some changes as skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma reportedly set up a meeting with the national selectors.

However, dismissing all the claims, sources have said the team will remain the same. "No formal meeting! And no changes will take place in the team unless there is an injury. Yes, the physios are keeping an eye on some of the players and they will share their report with the BCCI. This is a routine nothing new in that. But as of now, no change in the team is happening," the official told IANS.

Since the squad has been announced, critics and some former players have raised concerns over the snub of some top players like Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal. Especially after their performance during the IPL 2021 UAE leg.

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad weighed in on the same as he said that the Virat-led team could use one more pacer besides the likes of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The Indian squad has named Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur as reserves. Meanwhile, doubts remain over the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya as he hasn't bowled during the second phase of IPL 2021.

Former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh said he is still hoping to see Yuzvendra Chahal in India's T20 World Cup squad but former India pacer Ajit Agarkar feels the selectors shouldn't make any change.

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Varun, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan.

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.