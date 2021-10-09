'I wasn't asked to do it': David Warner responds to fan after going missing from SRH's farewell video

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s former captain David Warner had a season to forget in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Warner started the season as the captain of the side before being asked to step down from captaincy midway. He was then dropped from the playing XI, hinting at his exit from the side ahead of the upcoming mega auction.

Warner was replaced by Kane Williamson as the captain of SRH after the side managed only one win in their first six games. He was then left out of the playing XI for SRH's seventh game of the season before the tournament had to be postponed due to COVID-19. The Australian batsman returned to playing XI for SRH's first two games in the UAE leg before being dropped again for the remainder of the season.

Warner didn't even get to travel with the rest of the squad to the stadiums during the later stages of the tournament and the franchise's treatment of their former captain was questioned by many. On Saturday, SRH released a farewell video for fans after the conclusion of IPL 2021's league stages as they failed to make it to the playoffs this year.

Warner was missing from the video shared by the Orange Army on social media, prompting fans to ask about his absence. One of the fans tagged Warner on Instagram and asked him why he was not in the farewell video. The Australian star responded and stated that he was not asked to be in the video.

Warner, who is SRH's leading run-getter of all-time in IPL history, managed to make only eight appearances for the team this season and scored 185 runs in what was a terrible campaign for him. Warner is the only captain to have led SRH to an IPL title in 2016. It remains to be seen if he is released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to revamp their entire squad after failing to make it to the playoffs this year.