T20 World Cup: Mohammad Kaif reveals which team will be under more pressure between India and Pakistan

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash on Sunday (October 24), former India batter Mohammad Kaif weighed in on the epic rivalry, sharing his thoughts on the marquee clash. Exuberant fans in both the cricket-crazy nations have been eagerly waiting for this high-voltage match. While cricket pundits are busy speculating probable playing XI and the expected result, Kaif, during an exclusive chat with Zee News English in a Facebook Live session, revealed how the pressure will be on Pakistan.

On being asked about the match, Kaif said, "First of all, I would like to tell everyone that it'll be a great match of cricket I guarantee that. India vs Pakistan matches have become rare now so it’ll be really great to see them compete."

"Look the people who love cricket they want to see the game being played. I’ve been a player of India too, so I would like to see how to India play the game and how Pakistan play the game of cricket," he added.

India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups and citing the same stats, Kaif said, "In terms of speaking about pressure, I think Pakistan are under more pressure because of their past record against India in the ICC tournament against India — they've lost 12 games."

"Look pressure is always there if you're playing for India even if it's an IPL match or state team match. The pressure is always there and if you play for India at any stage the pressure is there but look, this team of Virat Kohli is a very, very strong team because of the depth in every position that this team has, every position has lots of talent in it," the Delhi Capitals assistant coach said.

The Virat Kohli & Co. will lock horns with the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30pm IST.