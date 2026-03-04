New Zealand were given a major boost in their Player XI as they take on South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal 1 on Wednesday (Mar 4). Playing at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Matt Henry returned to the side after having left on paternity leave. On the other hand, James Neesham also returned to the Playing XI for the Kiwis. South Africa also made three changes, including the trio of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj.

New Zealand make two changes

Having lost to England in their last Super 8 clash on Friday, the Kiwis made one change with Henry, who had returned home, back for selection. The team management showed no hesitation in including him despite doubts surrounding his inclusion. On the other hand, Neesham was also back in the fold with Ish Sodhi missing out.

The Proteas made three changes as they got back the trio of Rabada, Jansen and Maharaj, who had been rested for the Zimbabwe clash in New Delhi on Sunday. The Proteas are playing in their second consecutive semifinal and are looking to win their maiden title.

“I think everyone's sort of contributed at some stage throughout the comp. It hasn't felt like you're leaning on a couple of guys, which is a good space to be as a team. Obviously, really pumped up about the idea of a semi-final tonight and hopefully we can start off well with the bat and get a good score on the board. Yeah, there's a slight dew factor. We trained here last night. There was a little bit of moisture around,” South Africa captain Markram said at the toss.

South Africa vs New Zealand, 2nd T20 World Cup semifinal Playing XI

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi