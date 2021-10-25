T20 World Cup: Kane Williamson expects 'right spirit' to prevail vs Pakistan despite pullout saga

New Zealand's abrupt cancellation of their Pakistan tour last month strained relations between the two sides, but skipper Kane Williamson expects the "right spirit" to prevail when the teams meet in Sharjah on Tuesday in the T20 World Cup 2021.

New Zealand's tour of Pakistan was cut short minutes before the first match in Rawalpindi due to a security warning, and England followed suit, dealing a double blow to Pakistan's prospects of hosting international matches on a regular basis.

Furious Pakistan players took to social media to express their frustrations, while cricket board chairman Ramiz Raja asked them to turn their rage to better their on-field performance.

Williamson, who was not part of the team in Pakistan, told reporters before of their Group II opener, "It was a really disappointing situation."

"I know the team that were there were very much looking forward to the occasion and playing cricket over in Pakistan, and it was a real shame that it wasn't able to go ahead.

Also Read: 'Do you still want a walkover?': Shoaib Akhtar taunts Harbhajan after Pakistan beat India in T20 WC

"But there are also a lot of good relations within the two teams. Over the years they've played a lot against each other, and a number of players have played with each other as well.

"I`m sure it'll be played in the right spirit, but no doubt Pakistan will be well supported, as they always are here in the UAE."

Pakistan is riding high after defeating India in a World Cup match for the first time on Sunday, and Williamson has accepted Babar Azam's team is among the favorites to win the tournament.

Pakistan's 10-wicket victory against India in Dubai was hailed by Williamson as "a fantastic performance."

"I think Pakistan have come to the T20 World Cup full of confidence, having played in these conditions more than most.

"They certainly put it on show last night and showed why they're one of the favourites in the competition."

In Pics: Pakistan's top performers from their historic win against India in T20 World Cup 2021

According to Pakistan bowling coach Vernon Philander, the goal was not to get carried away following the historic triumph over India.

"We had a meeting earlier and we highlighted the importance of staying grounded," said the former South Africa bowler.

"Today's talk was really about putting last night behind us and focus on what`s obviously to come tomorrow.

"Tomorrow's going to be another big game. And hopefully the boys will reset and be ready and focused for tomorrow."