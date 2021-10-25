Pakistan's top performers from their historic win against India in T20 World Cup 2021
Pakistan on Sunday evening not only defeated overwhelming favourites India but also earned their first win against them in World Cup history. Let's take a look at the players who helped Pakistan win this most-awaited match:
Shaheen Afridi's deliveries left every cricket fan in awe after Pakistan asked India to bat first.
The Indian batters struggled against him and were unable to pick his length. The balls on which Shaheen dismissed KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were undoubtedly unplayable. In his last over he also took the wicket of Virat Kohli.
He took three wickets in four overs. His spell read 4-0-31-3.
Hasan Ali
Shaheen Afridi was accompanied by Hasan Ali in the powerplay. Hasan Ali's wicket of Suryakumar Yadav put India on the back foot and they never recovered after that.
Later, he also clinched the important wicket of Ravindra Jadeja.
Haris Rauf
Haris Rauf was another bowler who was clinical and economical as well. He took the important wicket of Hardik Pandya and gave only 25 runs in his spell.
Former Test pacer Aaqib Javed appreciated him after the match and said, “Haris Rauf used the slower balls to great advantage."
Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammad Rizwan opened along with Babar Azam and scored an unbeaten 79 off 55 balls in the highly intense match.
In the first over of Bhuvneshwar Kumar itself, he started with a boundary and a maximum showing his intent and ability.
He hit six boundaries and three sixes in his innings and successfully took Pakistan over the line.
Babar Azam
Babar Azam was as amazing as Mohammad Rizwan on the other side. He slammed a knock of 68 off 52 balls.
The captain led the team from the front and hit six fours and two sixes. Babar along with Rizwan helped Pakistan chase a 152-run target with 13 balls to spare.