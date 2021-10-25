Pakistan's top performers from their historic win against India in T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan on Sunday evening not only defeated overwhelming favourites India but also earned their first win against them in World Cup history. Let's take a look at the players who helped Pakistan win this most-awaited match:

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi's deliveries left every cricket fan in awe after Pakistan asked India to bat first.

The Indian batters struggled against him and were unable to pick his length. The balls on which Shaheen dismissed KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were undoubtedly unplayable. In his last over he also took the wicket of Virat Kohli.

He took three wickets in four overs. His spell read 4-0-31-3.

(Photograph:AFP)