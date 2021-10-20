T20 World Cup, IRE vs SL live streaming: When and where to watch Ireland vs Sri Lanka match?

Match 8 of the T20 World Cup edition will see the Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland (IRE) take on the Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka (SL) on Wednesday (October 20). The game will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

In the warm-up matches, Sri Lanka won against both Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea whereas Ireland also defeated both Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh.

Both Sri Lanka and Ireland have won their first match in Round 1, against Namibia and Netherlands respectively. Who will emerge on top this time around?

The Group A match will be vital to the hopes of both the teams progressing to the Super 12 stage.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Ireland vs Sri Lanka?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland vs Sri Lanka will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between IRE vs SL will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.