T20 World Cup, IND vs SCO live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Scotland match?

Match 37 of the T20 World Cup edition will see the Virat Kohli-led India (IND) take on the Kyle Coetzer-led Scotland (SCO) on Friday (November 5). The game will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

This will be the fourth match for both the teams in the Super-12 stage. India won its last match against Afghanistan whereas lost its first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. Scotland has lost all three matches and is still to win in the Super-12 stage.

This match will be crucial for India as not only will they hope for a win but with a greater margin to stay in the race of playoffs whereas Scotland will look to open its winning account.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between India vs Scotland taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between India vs Scotland will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between India vs Scotland begin?

The T20 World Cup match between India vs Scotland begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between India vs Scotland?

The T20 World Cup match between India vs Scotland will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between IND vs SCO will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.