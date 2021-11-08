T20 World Cup, IND vs NAM live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Namibia match?

Team India will end their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition on Monday evening (November 8). Being touted as one of the strongest contenders, Virat Kohli-led India failed to live upto expectations and will now play their last league stage match versus Namibia and hope to sign off on a high.

India started their campaign in Pool B with a ten-wicket loss to Pakistan. They then lost to New Zealand by eight wickets, which very well ended their chances of reaching the semi-finals. While the Men in Blue have pulled back in style with two big wins, versus Afghanistan and Scotland respectively, they became out of contention on Sunday evening (November 7) as soon as Afghan side lost to Kane Williamson-led Black Caps by eight wickets.

Namibia, on the other hand, are coming into this game after some good performances in the qualifiers and have remained competitive in the Super 12. They will hope to learn aplenty by locking horns with Team India and also aim to pull off an upset versus Kohli & Co.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between India vs Namibia taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between India vs Namibia will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between India vs Namibia begin?

The T20 World Cup match between India vs Namibia begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between India vs Namibia?

The T20 World Cup match between India vs Namibia will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between IND vs SCO will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.