T20 World Cup: 'I'm pretty optimistic about Australia's chances,' says Mike Hussey

Mike Hussey, the former Australian batter, is confident about his country's chances at the men's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Despite the fact that Australia hasn't won a T20I series since February 2020, losing to England, India, New Zealand, West Indies and Bangladesh, Hussey believes Australia can succeed if they adjust to the UAE's conditions.

"I'm actually pretty optimistic about Australia's chances. I think we've got a really good team, a dangerous team. If they can get their confidence up, adapt well to the conditions, then I think it`s a pretty darn good team. Hopefully, they can get on a roll," Hussey told foxsports.com.au on Sunday.

ALSO READ | 'What's the point of playing?': Harbhajan Singh takes a jibe at Shoaib Akhtar ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

Hussey praised all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who was in excellent form for the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the recently completed IPL 2021 in the United Arab Emirates.

Maxwell scored 513 runs in 15 games for Bangalore, including six half-centuries, at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 144.10. He finished the IPL 2021 as the fifth-highest run-getter with a strike rate of 144.10.

"He's been great to watch. He's been on fire. He's been confident and the good thing is it's in those conditions in the UAE (he has performed). So hopefully he can carry his IPL form into the World cup because he's going to be a critical member of the team," Hussey said.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli reacts as Rahul Dravid reportedly set to succeed Ravi Shastri as India's head coach

"It's a tough role to play there in the middle order in T20 cricket so if you've got someone who's in top form and on top of their game then we've seen he can be a match-winner on his own," he further added.

The first round matches of the event began on Sunday in Oman. On October 23, Australia's men's T20 World Cup campaign will begin in Abu Dhabi against South Africa in the Super 12.