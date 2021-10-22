T20 World Cup: Former Pak pacer opens up on Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi's comparison

Mohammad Amir, who is a former star pacer of Pakistan, has lauded an Indian bowler ahead of India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup, which is underway in UAE and Oman.

Amir praised speedster Jasprit Bumrah, hailing him as the best T20 bowler in the world. The 29-year-old also opened up on the ongoing debate between Pak's Shaheen Afridi and Bumrah as he called it "foolish".

On the YouTube channel 'Uncut', Amir said, "See, comparing Shaheen with Bumrah at this point would be foolish because Shaheen is young and he is learning. And Bumrah has been doing well for India since so long and currently, I think he is the best T20 bowler, especially in the death over."

"But Shaheen is Pakistan's best bowler at the moment, given the way he has been performing in the last year, year-and-a-half. So, this promises to be a good contest. Bumrah bowls brilliantly with the new ball and among youngsters, Shaheen is the best when the ball is new."

"As far as fast bowling is concerned, Pakistan are better. Hasan Ali and Shaheen are doing well and Haris Rauf too. These are the best T20 bowlers in the death overs. From India's point of view, Bhuvi was struggling in the IPL, so Bumrah is the only one you can say is bowling well," added the former pacer.

Pakistan's bowling department is led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali, which looks potent to trouble any opposition in the Super 12 stage.

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in a high-octane clash on Sunday (October 24).