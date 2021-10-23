T20 World Cup, ENG vs WI live streaming: When and where to watch England vs West Indies match?

Match 14 of the T20 World Cup edition will see the Eoin Morgan-led England (ENG) take on the defending champions Kieron Pollard-led West Indies (WI) on Saturday (October 23). The game will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

This will be the first match in the T20 World Cup for both the teams and the second match of the Super-12 stage. West Indies have lost both the warm-up matches against Afghanistan and Pakistan whereas England won a close match against New Zealand and lost to India.

The last edition of T20 World Cup 2016 which was held in Kolkata saw both teams in the finals where West Indies won by 6 wickets. England would be looking to revenge its defeat on Saturday evening.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between England vs West Indies taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between England vs West Indies will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between England vs West Indies begin?

The T20 World Cup match between England vs West Indies begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between England vs West Indies?

The T20 World Cup match between England vs West Indies will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between ENG vs WI will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.