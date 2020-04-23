T20 World Cup could be pushed back to 2021 with IPL 13 taking October window: Brendon McCullum

Former New Zealand captain and current head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, Brendon McCullum is of the view that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will target the October window to conduct the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), which has been indefinitely postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic.

McCullum reckons that IPL will be played in October with ICC T20 World Cup getting pushed back to 2021. The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by Australia from October 18-November 15.

“I think the IPL will try and target that October window and the T20 World Cup will get pushed back,” McCullum, the coach of IPL side KKR, said in a podcast.

There are two major ICC events scheduled for the year 2021 in ICC Women’s World Cup and ICC T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled to be hosted by India.

“That may mean the Women’s World Cup gets pushed back but hopefully we get to see all three tournaments operate,” McCullum said.

However, the former Black Caps skipper said that for Australia, moving 16 international teams along with the broadcasters and support staff is a far-fetched idea at the moment while adding he doesn’t see the T20 World Cup being played behind closed doors.

“For Australia to move 16 international teams plus all of their support staff and then broadcasters, seems a bridge too far. I can’t see them playing the T20 World Cup behind closed doors either,” McCullum said.

“There may be a window a bit later in the new year of 2021 which could then open up a window for the IPL (in October and November). You’d have to move some overseas players for the IPL but with the broadcasters based in India, it is a lot easier to pull it all together,” he added.

