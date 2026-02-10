/T20 World Cup: Bas de Leede stars in Netherlands’ biggest win by wickets vs Namibia

Netherlands’ Bas de Leede starred in his side’s seven-wicket win over Namibia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Tuesday (Feb 10). Chasing 157, the seasoned all-rounder remained unbeaten on 72, adding to two wickets he picked in the first innings, and helping his team take home two crucial points in this campaign. Bowling first after winning the toss, the Dutch seamer struck twice in his three overs, restricting Namibia to an under-par score at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Turning up with the bat in hand, the right-hander smashed four sixes and five fours to see his team home with seven wickets and 12 balls remaining. His third-wicket stand (70) with Colin Ackermann, who scored 32, laid the foundation for the win, before skipper Scott Edwards handed a helping hand to win the match for his team, its biggest margin by wickets in this tournament.

"I think we were lucky to bowl first, it gave us a good look at the wicket, and I thought we adjusted really well as a bowling group," said player of the match De Leede.

Edwards called De Leede's all-round effort "sensational" as the Dutch bounced back from their narrow loss to Pakistan in their opener in Group A.

Namibia lost wickets at regular intervals after being put in to bat in their first match of the tournament. Only Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton stood out with his 42.

Logan van Beek returned figures of 2-13 in his three overs of seam bowling, and De Leede took 2-20.

