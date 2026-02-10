/‘No distractions’: BCCI disallows wives but grants permission for personal chefs at T20 World Cup

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) stands its ground on disallowing the families (partners and children) of cricketers to stay with them throughout the tournament; however, the board has allowed personal chefs to travel with the team.

With Team India participating in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, co-hosted by them and Sri Lanka, the wives and fiancées of the participating players are not permitted to stay with them beyond 14 days, as part of the BCCI’s policy on away tours that last more than 45 days.



An Indian Express report claims that the team management sought clearance on this front from the BCCI, only to receive a no for an answer. Although the BCCI mentioned that families cannot stay with the players on the board’s expense, they can only do so (separately) if the respective players can make arrangements for their spouses.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

See Pics | BCCI annual contract: Meet players no longer in central contract list



“The Indian team management had approached the BCCI to ask whether wives and fiancées can travel with the team and whether they can also stay with them. The board has made it clear that families won’t be staying with the players. They can make separate arrangements, though, if they want to,” a BCCI source confirmed, as quoted by the Indian Express.



India is scheduled to play three league matches at home and one in Sri Lanka (against Pakistan in Colombo) before advancing to the knockout stages, which again take place across two countries. Although India will play the Super 8s and even the semi-final (should they advance) at home only, they could be heading to Sri Lanka for the finale (if they qualify, and so does Pakistan) to face the Men in Green, abiding by the mutual agreement on playing them at a neutral venue.

Chefs are allowed

The BCCI, however, has allowed personal chefs to travel with Team India’s entourage, which flies on a private charter throughout the tournament. The report also states that the players have their personal chefs and have even made arrangements for them at nearby hotels, where they can cook food and send it to them.

