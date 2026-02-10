LOGIN
BCCI annual contract: Meet players no longer in central contract list

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Feb 10, 2026, 10:00 IST | Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 10:00 IST

BCCI has released the annual contract list for the period October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026. The board now has only three categories - A, B & C. The number of players in contract has also been reduced from 34 to 30 with Shami, Mukesh, Patidar, and Sarfaraz out.

Rohit-Kohli demoted to Category B
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit-Kohli demoted to Category B

Former India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been dropped to Category B in the newly released annual BCCI contracts (October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026). The duo have retired from all formats except ODIs, the reason for their demotion. Only three players are in Category A - Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Mohammed Shami out contract list
2 / 5
(Photograph: CAB)

Mohammed Shami out contract list

India pacer Mohammed Shami, who last played for India in Champions Trophy 20025, has been removed from the BCCI central contract list. Shami has played 64 Tests, 108 ODIs and 25 T20Is for India - taking 229, 206, and 27 wickets, respectively.

Sarfaraz Khan out of BCCI contract list
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Sarfaraz Khan out of BCCI contract list

Sarfaraz Khan, after making his much awaited debut for India in 2024, has been dropped from the BCCI central contract list as well. He last played for India in Mumbai Test against New Zealand in 2024 - scoring 0 & 1 in two innings. Overall, Sarfaraz has played 6 Tests, scoring 371 runs with three fifties and one hundred.

Rajat Patidar dropped from BCCI contract list
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Rajat Patidar dropped from BCCI contract list

The IPL-winning captain of RCB, who made his debut for India against England in Tests at home in 2024 has also been dropped from BCCI central contract list. He last played in England Test series in 2024. Overall, Patidar has played 3 Tests and 1 ODI for India, scoring 63 and 22 runs, respectively.

Mukesh Kumar also booted from BCCI contract list
5 / 5
(Photograph: CAB)

Mukesh Kumar also booted from BCCI contract list

Pacer Mukesh Kumar, who also last played for India in 2024, has been removed from BCCI central contract list. Mukesh has played 3 Tests, 6 ODIs, and 17 T20Is for India, taking 7, 5, and 20 wickets, respectively.

