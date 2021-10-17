T20 World Cup, BAN vs SCO live streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Scotland match?

Match 2 of the T20 World Cup edition will see the Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh (BAN) take on the Kyle Coetzer-led Scotland (SCO) on Sunday evening (October 17). The game will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

This match is a Round 1 match that features eight teams: Ireland, Namibia, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea, and Scotland. They are divided into two groups. They will face each other once, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super 12 stage.

Group A includes Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Namibia. Group B includes Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman.

Bangladesh which is comparatively a stronger team would look for an easy win against Scotland. However, Bangladesh were defeated by Ireland and Sri Lanka in warm-up matches whereas Scotland defeated Namibia and Netherlands. Scotland would be brimming with confidence and would be looking to cause an upset and get closer in the race to Super 12s.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh vs Scotland taking place?

What time does the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh vs Scotland begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh vs Scotland begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh vs Scotland?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh vs Scotland will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between BAN vs SCO will be available on Hotstar.

