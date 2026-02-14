/T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa step closer to Super 8, hammer New Zealand by seven wickets

South Africa are a step closer to the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup after they beat New Zealand by seven wickets on Saturday (February 14). Riding on the excellent batting display from Aiden Markram, South Africa got the better of the Kiwis at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Markram scored an unbeaten 86 runs from 43 balls to collect two points after a narrow win over Afghanistan on Wednesday.

South Africa run riot

Left-arm quick Jansen helped limit New Zealand to 175-7 in the top of the table clash in Group D in Ahmedabad. South Africa ran riot in the six-over power play, racking up 83-1 to set up a comfortable chase of their 176 target. David Miller finished it off with a massive winning six to take South Africa to 178-3 with 17 balls to spare for their third win in three games.

South Africa and New Zealand are still favourites to advance as the top two in Group D, though United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan retain an outside chance of going through. Markram came out roaring with a flurry of boundaries and raced to his fifty in 19 balls with a six off New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner, his fourth of the innings. He also hit eight fours in his unbeaten 44-ball innings.

South Africa lost Quinton de Kock, for 20, and Ryan Rickelton, for 21 off a good catch in the deep by Daryl Mitchell, but Markram looked fluent. Dewald Brevis fell for 21 off Rachin Ravindra's left-arm spin. Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson dropped Markram on 69 off his own bowling to add to New Zealand's woes. Miller was unbeaten on 24 as he and Markram added an unbroken 47 to see their side home.

Earlier New Zealand started cautiously before Finn Allen, who hit 31 off 17 balls, took three fours and a six off Lungi Ngidi in the third over. Tim Seifert joined the charge with a six off Jansen, but the left-arm quick hit back by having him caught behind for 13 from the next ball.

Jansen struck twice in his next over to dismiss Ravindra, for 13, and Allen in the space of four deliveries. New Zealand slipped to 64-4 when Keshav Maharaj bowled Glenn Phillips, for one, with his left-arm spin. Mitchell and Mark Chapman, who top scored with 48, then put together 74 runs for the fifth wicket to give New Zealand hope of reaching 200.