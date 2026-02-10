/T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Tariq power Pakistan to 32-run win over USA

Pakistan registered a comfortable win against the United States in their T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Tuesday (Feb 10). Chasing 191 runs, the USA managed only 158 for eight wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by 32 runs. Shubham Ranjane was the top scorer for the USA with 51 runs off 30 balls, hitting three sixes and three fours. Shayan Jahangir played well too, scoring 49 off 34 balls with five fours and two sixes. Milind Kumar contributed 29 runs from 21 balls.

For Pakistan, Usman Tariq led the bowling attack with three wickets for 27 runs. Shadab Khan took two wickets for 26 runs, while Mohammad Nawaz (1/21), Abrar Ahmed (1/30) and Shaheen Afridi (1/42) picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, after winning the toss, the USA chose to bowl first. Pakistan got off to a good start with openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan. Ayub scored 19 before getting out, while Farhan played an impressive innings of 73 runs off 41 balls, including six fours and five sixes. Babar Azam supported well with 46 runs from 32 balls and Shadab Khan finished strongly with 30 off just 12 balls.

For the USA, Shadley van Schalkwyk was the standout bowler, taking four wickets for 25 runs. Harmeet Singh (1/41), Mohammad Mohsin (1/27) and Saurabh Netravalkar (1/40) claimed one wicket each.