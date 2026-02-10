/ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 15: Check live streaming details, head-to-head, pitch & weather report

West Indies will play their second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (Feb 11). Both teams won their opening games, but this match will be their first big encounter of the tournament, as England and West Indies are strong sides in T20 cricket. At the moment, West Indies are on top of Group C with two points and a strong net run rate of +1.750. England are placed third with two points and a net run rate of +0.200. Both teams like to play attacking cricket, but smart planning will be key to winning this important match.

So far, England have struggled in international cricket for some time and although they have a chance to turn things around, their performance against Nepal did not show much improvement. On the other hand, West Indies have been getting better with each game and look well placed to beat England in Mumbai.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between England and West Indies, here’s all you need to know about both sides, including live streaming, broadcast details, squads and other key information.

ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026 - Live streaming details

Where to watch ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026 live?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between England and West Indies will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026 match between England and West Indies on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup - Head-to-head

England and the West Indies have faced each other 35 times in T20 Internationals. The West Indies have a slight advantage with 18 wins, while England have won 16 matches and one game ended without a result.

ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026 - Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium usually supports batters and often produces high-scoring games. Spinners may find limited assistance, but fast bowlers who stick to good lines and lengths can still make an impact. Teams batting first generally score between 175 and 190 runs.

ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026 - Weather Report

Mumbai is expected to have warm weather on match day, with daytime temperatures around 33°C and cooler conditions at night, dropping below 23°C. Rain is not expected, so a full match should be played.

ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026 - Squads

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Quentin Sampson and Jayden Seales