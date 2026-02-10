/PCB's Mohsin Naqvi bizarrely mentions PAK army chief Asim Munir in T20 World Cup speech

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir made a bizarre yet surprising guest appearance in PCB boss Mohsin Naqvi’s speech on a U-turn on India game boycott at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. If not for his position as a Field Marshall in the Pakistani army and considering his role in handling the country’s military operations, his mention in a speech directed at playing India in a scheduled T20 World Cup game sounds off; however, Naqvi was clear in doing so, while retaliating how he remains unfazed by any threat from India, BCCI or even ICC.

The PCB and the Pakistan government were under tremendous pressure to go back on their words of not taking the field against India in the February 15 showdown in Colombo, and following tensed closed-door discussions, multiple dialogue sittings with several boards, including the ICC, the UAE, the BCB and even SLC, they eventually agreed to play their arch-rivals in the marquee clash later this week.

The ICC also warned the PCB of long-term ramifications of this boycott, shortly after the Pakistan government posted on X, confirming its team’s participation in the 20-team tournament but refusing to play India (showing solidarity with the BCB over their treatment, and eventually exit from the World Cup, on the venue row).



Naqvi, an interior minister in the Pakistani government, who also holds several other positions, including chairing the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the PCB, bizarrely mentioned Asim Munir while commenting about not feeling threatened by anyone.



“Neither am I intimidated by the threats from India and the ICC, nor is the Government of Pakistan, and as for Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, you already know about him; he never gets afraid,” Naqvi said in a bizarre statement, as quoted by The Week.

India-Pakistan gets a green signal

After days of drama, which began with Bangladeshi seamer Mustafizur Rahman's exit from the IPL 2026 early in January, Pakistan would now take on India in the marquee T20 World Cup tie in Colombo. Playing all its matches in Sri Lanka, the tournament's co-host alongside India, Pakistan was ready to forfeit the India game on Feb 15, letting go of two crucial points in its bid for a Super 8 spot. Although they narrowly won their tournament opener against the Netherlands in Colombo, letting go of the India match could have cost them dearly.



They, however, have the USA as their opponents for their second league game on Tuesday (Feb 10) before taking on the defending champions five days later.

