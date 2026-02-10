/SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 13: Check live streaming details, head-to-head, pitch & weather report

With only two teams from each group moving on to the Super Eight stage, Afghanistan face a must-win situation when they take on a strong South Africa in their Group D T20 World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (Feb 11). South Africa sit comfortably at the top of the group after a convincing 57-run victory over Canada. The win earned them two points and boosted their net run rate to an impressive 2.850.



Afghanistan, on the other hand, are under pressure after a five-wicket loss to New Zealand. That defeat dropped them to third place with a net run rate of -1.162.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Afghanistan, here’s all you need to know about both sides, including live streaming, broadcast details, squads and other key information.

SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026 - Live streaming details

Where to watch SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026 live?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between South Africa and Afghanistan will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026 match between South Africa and Afghanistan on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup - Head-to-head

South Africa and Afghanistan have faced each other three times in T20 Internationals, with the Proteas winning all of those matches. The upcoming fixture will be the fourth T20I between the two sides and it will be interesting to see how Afghanistan perform against a strong South African lineup.

SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026 - Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad usually supports batters and often produces high-scoring games. Spinners may find limited assistance, but fast bowlers who stick to good lines and lengths can still make an impact. Teams batting first generally score between 175 and 190 runs.

SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026 - Weather Report

Ahmedabad is expected to have warm weather on match day, with daytime temperatures around 30°C and cooler conditions at night, dropping below 23°C. Rain is not expected, so a full match should be played.

SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026 - Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs