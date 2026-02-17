/T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal cruise past Scotland by seven wickets

Dipendra Singh Airee scored an unbeaten half-century to guide Nepal to a seven-wicket victory over Scotland in their final Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai on Tuesday (Feb 17). Airee made 50 from just 23 balls, while Kushal Bhurtel contributed 43 off 35 deliveries as Nepal chased down the 171-run target with four balls remaining.