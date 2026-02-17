/IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 36: Check live streaming details, head-to-head, pitch & weather report

India will play their last Group A match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday (Feb 18) against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the team will look to keep their winning momentum going after victories over the USA, Namibia and Pakistan. The win against long-time rivals Pakistan was especially important, as it helped the defending champions to secure a place in the Super 8 stage. For the Netherlands, a narrow loss to Pakistan and defeat to the USA have almost ended their chances of moving to the next round. Scott Edwards’ team will hope to put up a strong performance against India and show that they are capable of competing regularly with top teams

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 - Live streaming details

Where to watch IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 live?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and the Netherlands will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Also Read - Sooryavanshi marked absent for not appearing in Class 10 exam, prioritises IPL

Where to livestream IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and the Netherlands on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup - Head-to-head

India and the Netherlands have played against each other only once in T20 Internationals and that meeting came during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, where India won the match by 56 runs. This upcoming match will be the second T20I between the two sides and it will be interesting to see how the Netherlands team performs against a strong Indian lineup.

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 - Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad usually supports batters and often produces high-scoring games. Spinners may find limited assistance, but fast bowlers who stick to good lines and lengths can still make an impact. Teams batting first generally score between 175 and 190 runs.

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 - Weather Report

Ahmedabad is expected to have warm weather on match day, with daytime temperatures around 30°C and cooler conditions at night, dropping below 23°C. Rain is not expected, so a full match should be played.

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 - Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh