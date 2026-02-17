/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi marked absent for not appearing in Class 10 exam, prioritises IPL 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded the class 10 Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic board exams today. The exam was started at 10:30 AM and ended at 1:30 PM.

However, Indian U-19 cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not attend the board exam. Speaking to ANI, NK Sinha, Principal of Podar International School, said that Vaibhav was absent and was marked absent as per CBSE rules. He added that they expected him to come, but he may have had other commitments like a cricket match or practice. He also said that Sooryavanshi might appear in the next exam.

“He is absent today. He has not come to the examination centre. We have marked him absent according to the policy of CBSE… If a student is absent, we have to mark him absent… We were expecting him to come and give the examination, but there are many other obligations. There could be a cricket match or a practice… I think he will definitely take the next exam,” said Sinha.

Sooryavanshi was the Player of the Match in the finals vs England at the U-19 World Cup for his match-winning inning of 175 runs off 80 balls, comprising 15 fours and sixes each, reaching his century in 55 balls, which is one of the fastest in U-19 World Cup history and helped India win the World Cup for the sixth time.

He was also the Player of the tournament, scoring 439 runs in seven matches at a brilliant strike rate of 169.50 and an average of 62.71. The left-handed opener hit the most sixes in the tournament (30 sixes).

The 14-year old has already joined the pre-season camp of Rajasthan Royals in Nagpur. After an impressive debut season in 2025, he is expected to be an important player for the team in IPL 2026.