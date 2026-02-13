/T20 World Cup 2026: Mukkamalla, Harmeet shine as USA thrash Netherlands in Chennai

The United States were off the mark on the points table on Friday (Feb 13) as they defeated the Netherlands in Chennai in the T20 World Cup Group A contest. Having narrowly missed out on a win against Pakistan and then beating Namibia, the Netherlands walked out as the favourites to win the match. However, the USA side got the better of them in a one-sided contest with Saiteja Mukkamalla (79) and Harmeet Singh (21/4) shining in the 93-run victory.

USA thrash the Netherlands in Chennai

Tasked to chase 197 runs to win, the Netherlands were completely undone by the lethal bowling attack of Harmeet Singh as he scalped four wickets. This included Max O'Dowd (13), Bas de Leede (23), captain Scott Edwards (20) and Roelof van der Merwe (10). De Leede was the highest scorer for the Dutch while only three other batters got into double figures.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

The second wicket stand between De Leede and O'Dowd was the highest in the innings as they stitched a partnership of 32 runs in 23 balls. In the end, the Netherlands were bowled out for 103 in 15.5 overs as they lost by 93 runs.

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

What happened in the USA innings?

Batting first, USA made a good start as Monank Patel (36) and Shayan Jahangir (20) put together 27 runs for the opening wicket. However, it was Saiteja Mukkamalla who was the architect of the innings as he scored 79 off 51 in a composed innings that consisted of 5 fours and 4 sixes. Shubham Ranjane then joined the party as he scored 48 off 24.

The pair of Mukkamalla and Ranjane put together 54 runs for the fourth wicket before the former was dismissed.

The USA would be restricted to 196/6 in their 20 overs, with Bas de Leede bagging figures of 37/3 in his four overs.