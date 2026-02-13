/India vs Pakistan: 5 most memorable T20I thrillers

As India and Pakistan get ready to meet again in a T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo on Feb 15 (Sunday), fans can look forward to another thrilling chapter in one of cricket’s greatest rivalries.
In their first T20 World Cup meeting in Durban, India and Pakistan played out a thrilling tie. Pakistan opted to bowl first and restricted India to 141/9, before finishing on the same total. The match was then decided by a bowl-out, where India captain MS Dhoni made a bold call by choosing part-time bowlers. Virender Sehwag, Robin Uthappa and Harbhajan Singh each hit the stumps, while Pakistan missed all three attempts, handing India victory.
The two rivals met again in the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup in Johannesburg. India posted 157 batting first. Chasing 158, Pakistan’s Misbah-ul-Haq battled hard to keep his side in contention but could not take them over the line. Pakistan needed 13 runs in the final over, bowled by Joginder Sharma. Misbah attempted a scoop shot, but the ball was caught by S Sreesanth. India won by five runs to lift their maiden T20 World Cup title.
India went into their 2021 T20 World Cup group-stage encounter in Dubai as strong favourites, but Shaheen Shah Afridi turned the game. The left-arm pacer claimed three for 31, removing Rohit Sharma for a first-ball duck to rattle India’s top order. Although Virat Kohli steadied the innings with a fighting 57. In reply, Pakistani openers Mohammad Rizwan (79) and Babar Azam (68) put together an unbroken partnership to seal a commanding 10-wicket victory.
In the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four clash in Dubai, Pakistan wanted revenge after losing earlier in the tournament. Virat Kohli scored 60 to guide India to 181/7, while Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab controlled the game well with brilliant spells. In response, Pakistan’s batters produced a calm chase, sealing a five-wicket victory with one ball to spare.
In the T20I clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan posted 159/8 and reduced India to 31/4 in the chase. Virat Kohli then produced a stunning unbeaten 82 off 53 balls. He shared a 113-run partnership with Hardik Pandya and guided India to a four-wicket victory off the final ball.