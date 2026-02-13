/India vs Pakistan: 5 most memorable T20I thrillers

The two rivals met again in the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup in Johannesburg. India posted 157 batting first. Chasing 158, Pakistan’s Misbah-ul-Haq battled hard to keep his side in contention but could not take them over the line. Pakistan needed 13 runs in the final over, bowled by Joginder Sharma. Misbah attempted a scoop shot, but the ball was caught by S Sreesanth. India won by five runs to lift their maiden T20 World Cup title.