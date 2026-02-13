LOGIN
  /From Yuvraj Singh to Ishan Kishan, 5 Indian batters to score fastest fifties in T20 World Cup (by balls taken)

From Yuvraj Singh to Ishan Kishan, 5 Indian batters to score fastest fifties in T20 World Cup (by balls taken)

Published: Feb 13, 2026, 20:36 IST | Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 20:36 IST

From Yuvraj Singh to Ishan Kishan here is a look at five Indian batters to score fastest fifties in T20 World Cup by balls taken. The honourable list also features the likes of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as Ishan joined the club on Thursday. 

1. Yuvraj Singh – 12 Balls vs England, Durban, 2007
1. Yuvraj Singh – 12 Balls vs England, Durban, 2007

Yuvraj Singh holds the record for the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in T20 World Cup history. He smashed a breathtaking half-century off just 12 balls against England in Durban during the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup. That explosive knock, powered by six sixes in an over, remains one of the most iconic moments in T20 cricket.

2. KL Rahul – 18 Balls vs Scotland, Dubai, 2021
(Photograph: AFP)

2. KL Rahul – 18 Balls vs Scotland, Dubai, 2021

KL Rahul registered one of the fastest fifties by an Indian batter in T20 World Cup history. He raced to his half-century in just 18 balls against Scotland during the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai. Rahul’s fluent and aggressive knock laid the foundation for a dominant Indian batting performance in the group stage.

3. Rohit Sharma – 19 Balls vs Australia, Gros Islet, 2024
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Rohit Sharma – 19 Balls vs Australia, Gros Islet, 2024

Rohit Sharma produced one of the fastest fifties by an Indian batter in T20 World Cup history. He blasted a half-century off just 19 balls against Australia at Gros Islet during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit’s explosive start set the tone for India’s aggressive batting display on the big stage.

4. Yuvraj Singh – 20 Balls vs Australia, Durban, 2007
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Yuvraj Singh – 20 Balls vs Australia, Durban, 2007

Yuvraj Singh also features among Indian batters with the fastest fifties in T20 World Cup history. He reached his half-century in just 20 balls against Australia at Durban during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007. The knock underlined Yuvraj’s big-match temperament and his ability to dominate world-class bowling attacks.

5. Ishan Kishan – 20 Balls vs Namibia, Delhi, 2026
(Photograph: X)

5. Ishan Kishan – 20 Balls vs Namibia, Delhi, 2026

Ishan Kishan joined the elite list of Indian batters with one of the fastest fifties in T20 World Cup history. He smashed his half-century in just 20 balls against Namibia in Delhi during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Kishan’s explosive innings showcased his power-hitting ability and provided India with a flying start.

