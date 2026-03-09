/T20 World Cup 2026 | Ishan Kishan dedicates title win to cousin who 'died a day before final'

India made history at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Mar 8) by becoming the first team to retain the T20 World Cup title after defeating New Zealand in the final. India now are also the first side to win a T20 WC title at home and have three trophies to their name as well. The Men in Blue had previously won the T20 World Cup back in 2007 and in 2024.

While the team battled it out on the field, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was also fighting an emotional battle of his own. During the post-match press conference, Kishan revealed that he had lost his cousin sister, to whom he was very close, in a car accident a day before the final. The wicketkeeper said he came to know about the tragic news during a practice session and was deeply disturbed.

“I lost my cousin sister yesterday in a car accident. I got the news during the practice session. So, I want to dedicate my knock to her. When I looked up after the fifty, it was for her,” Kishan said.

Despite the personal loss, Kishan delivered a brilliant performance in the final, scoring 54 off 25 balls, including four boundaries and four sixes, as India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs.

“She [My cousin] always wanted me to score runs. This one is for her. I dedicate this win to her, and today is Women’s Day, so it makes it all the more special,” he added.

Kishan enjoyed an outstanding tournament with the bat. The left-hander finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the competition, amassing 317 runs in nine matches at an impressive strike rate of 193.29, including three half-centuries. The southpaw was called up to India’s squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup following a stellar run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26, where he scored 517 runs in 10 innings at a remarkable strike rate of 197.32.

During the press conference, Kishan also recalled a conversation with India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav when he received the call-up to the national team.

“When Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) bhai called me, I took a screenshot thinking it was about the World Cup. He asked, ‘Will you help us win the World Cup?’ I replied, ‘Will you trust me?’ I told him I would do it, and he said, ‘Alright, done.’”

Kishan also spoke about how he has changed his mindset in the last couple of years.

The 27-year-old batter revealed that he has now stopped overthinking and now concentrates only on what he can control.