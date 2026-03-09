/T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: $3 million for Indian Team; check runners-up, semifinalists’ share

The Indian Team has earned a prize money of $3 million, which translates to approximately INR 27.48 crore, for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, while the runners-up, New Zealand, have pocketed just more than half of it ($1.6 million, which translates to INR 14.65 crore). The Men in Blue and the Kiwis faced off in the grand finale of the 2026 edition, with the defending champions walking away with a 96-run win, the heaviest margin in the tournament’s history. Moreover, doing it in Ahmedabad, cursed over the 2023 ODI WC Final’s result, made it special for the team and the countless fans.

With what the Indian Team achieved with their record-shattering third T20 World Cup crown, a 20% hike from the last edition’s prize money sounds deserving. From the tournament pool of roughly INR 120 crore, the winner receives the biggest chunk, which India did, followed by the second-placed team, the semifinalists, and so on.



Meanwhile, the distribution is based on each team's advancement in the competition.



The two losing semifinalists, South Africa, which lost to New Zealand, and England, which was beaten narrowly by eventual winners India, will receive $790,000 each, which translates to INR 7.24 crore.

On the other hand, the teams that reached the Super 8 stage but failed to progress to the last four, including Sri Lanka (tournament’s co-hosts), Pakistan, West Indies and Zimbabwe, will earn $380,000 each, approximately INR 3.48 crore; however, each of the teams that participated in the Group stage and didn't qualify for the next round will pocket $250,000, equivalent to INR 2.29 crore.

India crush New Zealand in Ahmedabad

India mauled the Kiwis in Ahmedabad to lift their record 3r T20 World Cup trophy, and how they did that is unbelievable. Batting first after losing the toss, India scored 255 for seven in 20 overs – the third-highest total in this tournament’s history and their third 250-plus in this edition alone. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma were the half-centurions, while a handy yet late blitz from Shivam Dube propelled them to a match-winning total.

