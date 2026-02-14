/T20 World Cup 2026, IND vs PAK: Suryakumar Yadav opens up on handshakes, says 'wait for 24 hours for that'

India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in the T20 World Cup on Sunday (Feb 14) as the two arch-rivals collide after a cloud of uncertainty. India and Pakistan will face each other after the latter had threatened to boycott the clash. However, a series of meetings between the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) led to the boycott decision being reversed. On the other hand, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav did not open up with a handshake with the Pakistan players.

Surya opens up on handshake with Pakistan players

“Wait for 24 hours for that. Why are you highlighting that? We are here to play cricket, we will play good cricket, we will take all those calls later tomorrow, wait for it, eat well and sleep well. We will see tomorrow,” Surya said while speaking to the media in Colombo.

The Indian skipper also stated that the match against Pakistan will be another contest and they will start from zero. The Indian team’s approach will be simple to take the match as another contest and try to pocket the two points.

“Whenever you play a fresh game, you have to start from zero. You can't carry the past or the history of the game on the ground. Because sometimes, it creates a little complacency. You go a little ahead of the game. If you want to stay in control and have a relaxed mind, then it's important to start fresh,” Surya added ahead of the high-voltage match.

The clash was earlier in doubt after the Pakistan government announced its boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were replaced by Scotland. However, the ICC managed to get the fixture back on track after multiple rounds of meetings in Lahore.

As things stand, India will be looking to improve on their T20 World Cup record against Pakistan, having lost only once. Sunday’s meeting will be the ninth between the sides in the T20 World Cup, with India winning seven and Pakistan one in eight previous matches. Pakistan’s solitary win over India came in October 2021 and is their only success over the Men in Blue in any men’s senior World Cup match.