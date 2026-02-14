/IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 27: Check live streaming details, head-to-head, pitch & weather report

After plenty of drama over a possible boycott, India and Pakistan are now set to meet in Colombo in a Group A game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday (Feb 15). India recorded a big 93-run win over Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Feb 12 and the victory kept them firmly at the top of the standings. Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, also impressed with a strong win against the USA in Colombo, taking their points tally to four. Before that, they had edged past the Netherlands in a close match.

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 - Live streaming details

Where to watch IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 live?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup - Head-to-head

India and Pakistan have faced each other 16 times in T20 Internationals. India hold a strong advantage with 12 wins, while Pakistan have won three matches and one game ended in a tie.

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 - Pitch Report

The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo usually has a flat pitch that favors batsmen early on but tends to slow down as the game goes on, giving spinners an advantage. While the surface provides consistent bounce at the start, it becomes slower and more responsive to spin later, making it ideal for spin bowlers. Average T20I scores at the venue range between 142 and 167.

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 - Weather Report

According to the Meteorology Department of Sri Lanka, Colombo may experience light to heavy showers on Sunday (Feb 15), putting the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in doubt. The city has over an 85 percent chance of rain, with evening temperatures expected to hover around 23°C. There is also about a 24 percent chance of thunderstorms.

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 - Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh