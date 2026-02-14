LOGIN
In Pics | Here's a look at last five India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup results

Here is a look at last five India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup results which features India’s memorable wins including Virat Kohli’s 82-run knock in Melbourne. The latest India vs Pakistan contest takes place on Sunday (Feb 15) in Colombo. 

5. 2024 T20 World Cup Group Stage - India won by 6 Runs
5. 2024 T20 World Cup Group Stage - India won by 6 Runs

In the 2024 T20 World Cup group-stage match in New York, India were bowled out for 119 on a difficult, two-paced surface. Pakistan’s chase stayed alive until Jasprit Bumrah delivered a match-winning spell, picking up three crucial wickets. His brilliance restricted Pakistan to 113/7, handing India a tense six-run victory.

4. 2022 T20 World Cup Group Stage - India won by 4 Wickets
4. 2022 T20 World Cup Group Stage - India won by 4 Wickets

In the 2022 T20 World Cup group-stage thriller, India edged past Pakistan in a high-pressure contest. Chasing a tricky target, India kept losing wickets but stayed in the hunt till the final overs. Virat Kohli produced a memorable finishing act, guiding India to a dramatic four-wicket victory.

3. 2021 T20 World Cup Group Stage – Pakistan won by 10 Wickets
3. 2021 T20 World Cup Group Stage – Pakistan won by 10 Wickets

At the 2021 T20 World Cup group-stage match in Dubai, Pakistan finally broke their long winless streak against India. Shaheen Afridi dismantled India’s top order with a fiery opening spell. Openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan then cruised through the 152-run chase, sealing a historic 10-wicket victory.

2. 2016 T20 World Cup Group Stage - India won by 6 Wickets
2. 2016 T20 World Cup Group Stage - India won by 6 Wickets

Rain curtailed the 2016 T20 World Cup group-stage clash in Kolkata to 18 overs per side. Pakistan posted a modest 118/5, struggling to build momentum against disciplined Indian bowling. Virat Kohli then took charge with an unbeaten 55, guiding India to a comfortable six-wicket win.

1. 2014 T20 World Cup Group Stage - India won by 7 Wickets
1. 2014 T20 World Cup Group Stage - India won by 7 Wickets

At the 2014 T20 World Cup group-stage match in Mirpur, Pakistan managed 130/7 in their allotted 20 overs. India’s chase was anchored by a calm, composed innings from Virat Kohli, who controlled the tempo throughout. With solid support from Suresh Raina, India sealed a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

