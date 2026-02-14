/T20 World Cup 2026: Tom Banton's fifty helps England return to winning ways, take second spot in Group C

England returned to winning ways on Saturday (Feb 14) as they beat neighbours Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2026. England beat Scotland by five wickets at the Eden Gardens as Tom Banton scored 63 off 41. The win sees England take second spot in Group C as they have four points from three matches, with West Indies leading with two wins in two matches.

England go second in Group C

Needing 153 runs to win, England made a poor start as they lost Philip Salt (2) and Jos Buttler (3) in the opening two overs. However, Jacob Bethell (32) and Tom Banton put together 66 runs for the third wicket to lay the foundation for the win. After Bethell’s dismissal, captain Harry Brook also departed for cheap on four.

However, England did not face any further issues as Sam Curran (28) played a key role alongside Banton to help the two-time champions win by five wickets and return to winning ways.

