/T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker, Joshua Little power Ireland to 96-run win over Oman

Ireland shocked Oman with a 96-run win in their Group B match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Saturday (Feb 14). Chasing a big target of 236 runs in 20 overs, Oman batters were bowled out for 139 runs. Aamir Kaleem was the top scorer for Oman with a quick half-century in just 29 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes. Hammad Mirza also played well, scoring 46 runs from 37 balls with six fours and one six. Sufyan Mehmood contributed 10 in the end.

Apart from these three players, no other batter managed to score in double digits.

For Ireland, Joshua Little was the standout bowler with three wickets for 16 in his four overs. Matthew Humphreys (2/27) and Barry McCarthy (2/32) took two wickets each. The Ireland bowlers kept taking wickets regularly and did not allow the Oman batters to build good partnerships.

Earlier in the match, Oman won the toss and chose to bowl first. Ireland put up a strong total of 235 for five in 20 overs. Captain Lorcan Tucker led from the front with an unbeaten 94 runs from 51 balls, smashing 10 fours and four sixes. Gareth Delany contributed valuable 56 runs. George Dockrell also made a quick 35 from just nine balls, hitting five sixes at the end to help Ireland reach a big total.

For Oman, Shakeel Ahmed was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 33 runs in four overs. Shah Faisal (1/32) and Aamir Kaleem (1/29) took one wicket each.