/Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid to be honoured with stands at Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), led by Venkatesh Prasad, has named two stands at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid. The decision honours their outstanding service to both Karnataka and Indian cricket. Kumble is India’s leading wicket-taker in Tests and One-Day Internationals, with 953 wickets in 401 international matches. Dravid ranks second in India’s all-time Test run list after Sachin Tendulkar. He scored 24,064 runs in 504 international matches and hit 48 centuries. Both players also captained the national team during their successful careers.

Reacting to the honour, Kumble said the honour reflects the teamwork and shared effort that built Karnataka cricket. He explained that the tribute is not just about having their names on the stands, but about their contributions becoming a permanent part of the stadium’s history.

"I don't think it would be out of turn to state that all our contributions have made Karnataka cricket what it is, just as Karnataka cricket is what has made all of us," Kumble was quoted as saying in a media release.

"It's not really about whose name is on which stand. It's truly special that all the contributions have been recognized and are now permanently etched in the stadium."

The stadium will also have a stand named after former India women’s captain Shantha Rangaswamy. Kumble added that he was happy that Dravid and Rangaswamy were also being honoured for their valuable service to Karnataka and Indian cricket.

"It's really nice that my cricketing colleague Rahul Dravid and Shantha Rangaswamy also being recognized for their massive contributions to Karnataka and Indian cricket. Congratulations to all of you," Kumble added.

Rangaswamy was the first Indian woman to score a century in Test cricket and played an important role in the growth of women’s cricket in India. In 16 Tests and 19 women’s One-Day Internationals between 1976 and 1991, she scored 1,037 runs, with one century and seven half-centuries.