/NZ vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 24: Check live streaming details, head-to-head, pitch & weather report

New Zealand and South Africa will meet on Saturday (Feb 14) in a Group D clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad. Both teams have won their opening two games, making this a key contest for the top spot in the group. South Africa may hold a slight edge, having played both their previous matches in Ahmedabad and gained a better understanding of the pitch conditions. New Zealand’s openers will need to tackle the pace threat of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, while Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson will look to strike early against South Africa’s top order. Although both sides are expected to reach the Super 8 stage, this encounter could determine who finishes first in Group D.

NZ vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 - Live streaming details

Where to watch NZ vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 live?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between New Zealand and South Africa will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream NZ vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026 match between New Zealand and South Africa on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

NZ vs SA, T20 World Cup - Head-to-head

New Zealand and South Africa have faced each other 18 times in T20 Internationals. The Proteas have a slight advantage with 11 wins, while the Black Caps have won seven matches.

NZ vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 - Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad usually supports batters and often produces high-scoring games. Spinners may find limited assistance, but fast bowlers who stick to good lines and lengths can still make an impact. Teams batting first generally score between 175 and 190 runs.

NZ vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 - Weather Report

Ahmedabad is expected to have warm weather on match day, with daytime temperatures around 30°C and cooler conditions at night, dropping below 23°C. Rain is not expected, so a full match should be played.

NZ vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 - Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs