/Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in IND-PAK T20Is

From Haris Rauf to Hardik Pandya, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in India vs Pakistan T20Is. This list also includes Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umar Gul and Jasprit Bumrah
India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya tops the wicket-taking charts in India vs Pakistan T20Is, claiming 15 wickets in nine matches at an average of 14.60 and an economy rate of 7.96.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, known for his swing bowling, ranks second on this list with 11 T20I wickets against Pakistan in seven matches at an average of 17.18 and an economy rate of 7.26. His tally also includes a four-wicket haul.
Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul is next on this list. In six T20Is against India, he picked up 11 wickets at an average of 16.18 and an economy rate of 8.27. His tally also includes a four-wicket haul.
Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah ranks fourth on this list with nine wickets in seven T20I matches against Pakistan. He also maintains an impressive economy rate of 6.91, with best figures of 3/14.
Haris Rauf, known for his pace, is next on this list with nine wickets in seven T20I matches against India, at an average of 25.66 and an economy rate of 8.66.