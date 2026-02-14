LOGIN
  /Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in IND-PAK T20Is

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in IND-PAK T20Is

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Feb 14, 2026, 12:59 IST | Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 12:59 IST

From Haris Rauf to Hardik Pandya, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in India vs Pakistan T20Is. This list also includes Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umar Gul and Jasprit Bumrah

Hardik Pandya (India) - 15 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Hardik Pandya (India) - 15 wickets

India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya tops the wicket-taking charts in India vs Pakistan T20Is, claiming 15 wickets in nine matches at an average of 14.60 and an economy rate of 7.96.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) - 11 wickets
(Photograph: PTI)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) - 11 wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, known for his swing bowling, ranks second on this list with 11 T20I wickets against Pakistan in seven matches at an average of 17.18 and an economy rate of 7.26. His tally also includes a four-wicket haul.

Umar Gul (Pakistan) - 11 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Umar Gul (Pakistan) - 11 wickets

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul is next on this list. In six T20Is against India, he picked up 11 wickets at an average of 16.18 and an economy rate of 8.27. His tally also includes a four-wicket haul.

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 9 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 9 wickets

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah ranks fourth on this list with nine wickets in seven T20I matches against Pakistan. He also maintains an impressive economy rate of 6.91, with best figures of 3/14.

Haris Rauf (Pakistan) - 9 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Haris Rauf (Pakistan) - 9 wickets

Haris Rauf, known for his pace, is next on this list with nine wickets in seven T20I matches against India, at an average of 25.66 and an economy rate of 8.66.

