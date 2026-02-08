/T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Points Table: India top after close win vs USA; Pakistan second

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is already underway, with the first day delivering big time. Although the three higher-ranked teams prevailed in their respective matches, including India and Pakistan from Group A, the associate teams that were on the other side of the results pushed above their weights, sinking a billion hearts across the sub-continent at several points during their matches. With the two Asian powerhouses winning their tournament openers, let’s look at the Group A points table after day one play.

While India beat the USA by 29 runs, Pakistan narrowly beat the Netherlands in the first match of this tournament.



India is at the top of Group A standings, with a better Net Run-Rate (NRR) of +1.450 compared to its arch-rival Pakistan, which also gained two points and +0.240 NRR. While Namibia is the only team that did not play on the first day, the results see the Netherlands in fourth place, with the USA lingering at the bottom.

The day began with Pakistan playing the Netherlands in Colombo; the West Indies took on Scotland next in Kolkata, and Team India hosted the USA at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 148, Pakistan was well and truly ahead before a middle-over collapse pushed them behind and in a spot. Although there came a point when the Dutch were favourites to win, Faheem Ashraf’s late blitz pulled the rabbit out of the hat for Pakistan as they won the match by three wickets.



The West Indies-Scotland match was next, and it was a thrill of its own. Posting a massive 182 for five inside 20 overs, the former two-time winners had their noses in front during the second innings, with Romario Shephard’s second T20I hat-trick putting the cherry on the cake. The West Indies won the match by 35 runs.



The final game of the day was perhaps the best, involving India and the USA. After the minnows reduced the powerhouse Indian Team to 77 for six at one stage, captain Suryakumar Yadav powered the Men in Blue to a fighting 161/9. The Indian pacers did the damage early on to put the USA on the backfoot, with returning Mohammed Siraj picking up three wickets, the most among all. India won the match by 29 runs.

