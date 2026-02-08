/Suryakumar Yadav confirms Washington Sundar's return as Bumrah among key players down with illness| details inside

Team India receives a massive boost ahead of its second T20 World Cup game against Namibia on February 12, as all-rounder Washington Sundar is set to link up with the side in Delhi, T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed after the USA win. On the other hand, the tournament’s co-host was without their premier quick, Jasprit Bumrah, who was down with illness and didn’t even train with the team ahead of its opener. Besides him, opener Abhishek Sharma, who got out on a first-ball duck, is also under the weather, as confirmed by SKY.

"Washy [Washington] is joining us in Delhi," Suryakumar said after India's 29-run win over the USA in the T20 World Cup 2026. "He is good, everything is fine."



Washington has been away from competitive cricket since suffering a side strain after the first ODI against New Zealand last month, with several reports suggesting the worst for him and Team India, considering the showpiece event was just around the corner. While Delhi captain Aayush Badoni replaced him for the NZ ODIs, India opted against replacing him in their T20 WC squad.



Bumrah, on the other hand, was suffering from a high fever and thus missed the USA game, with India playing Mohammed Siraj in his place, who returned to the T20I side for the first time since July 2024.

"He was having a high fever because of the weather, like how Abhishek [Sharma] was under the weather. But the rest everything is good,” Suryakumar said of his players’ health update.

SKY rescues India in Mumbai

Batting first against the USA, India lost six wickets for 77 runs at one stage, with captain SKY holding fort at one end. Stitching little partnerships with each of the batters, mainly with Axar Patel for the eighth wicket, the right-handed batter powered India to a fighting first-inning total (161 for nine), courtesy of his fierce display in the death overs. He remained unbeaten on 84 off 49 balls, including four sixes and ten fours.

