/T20 World Cup 2026: Ex-England captain Eoin Morgan reflects on India's chances, says 'expectation is always...'

The 2026 T20 World Cup will start on Feb 7, with India and Sri Lanka co-hosting the event. A total of 20 teams will compete and they have been divided into four groups of five sides each. India are placed in Group A with Pakistan, the Netherlands, Namibia and the USA.With little over a month to go for the tournament, former England captain Eoin Morgan reflected his views on India's chances in the upcoming tournament. The Men in Blue, who have won the tournament twice and are the defending champions will start their campaign against the USA at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Feb 7.

Morgan reflects on India's chances

“Anytime India comes to a World Cup, the level of expectation is always there to win it. The India vs England semi-final was painted to be an absolute spectacle of a game," Gavaskar was quoted as saying to digital broadcasters. “What unfolded, about ten overs into India’s batting, I remember turning to Sunil Gavaskar in the commentary box and asking where this bravery, this courage, this fearless style of play that India had played with in the tournament,” he added.

Ishan Kishan returns to Team India

Ishan Kishan returned to the Indian T20 World Cup 2026 squad after he led Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) title win. The BCCI selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar announced the India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 on Dec 20.

Much to the surprise, Shubman Gill, India’s T20 vice-captain in T20Is, was dropped alongside Jitesh Sharma in the 15-man squad.

India's squad for T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

India vs USA - Feb 7 - Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

India vs Namibia - Feb 12 - Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

India vs Pakistan - Feb 15 - R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

India vs Netherlands - Feb 18 - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

How many T20Is will India play before 2026 T20 World Cup?

As part of their preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup, India will host New Zealand for a five-match T20I series next year. Below is a full look at India’s build-up, including the opponents and match dates.

IND vs NZ, T20Is - Full schedule