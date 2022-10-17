T20 World Cup 2022: Team India players stay back to watch Pakistan vs England warm-up game in Brisbane

On Monday (October 17), Team India locked horns with Australia in the warm-up tie in Brisbane ahead of the main draw of the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 22. Rohit Sharma-led India were asked to bat first at The Gabba, Brisbane and rode on fifties from KL Rahul (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) to post a competitive 186-7 in 20 overs. In reply, Australia were bundled out for 180 in 20 overs with Mohammed Shami shining with the ball, returning with 1-0-4-3.

After India's 6-run win, the players stayed back and watched the proceedings for Pakistan-England warm-up encounter, also played at the same venue. Here are the pictures:

Team india watching Pakistan vs England warmup match in the stadium pic.twitter.com/YuTX7Dp8Fc — Maryam 🦋 (@maryam____56) October 17, 2022 ×

Pakistan players were also seen watching the India-Australia warm-up game, prior to their face-off versus Jos Buttler & Co. Talking about their clash, Pakistan were asked to bat first and made 160-8 in rain-curtailed 19-over contest. In reply, England chased down the score in 14.4 overs, with vital knocks from Ben Stokes (36), Harry Brooks (45 not out), Liam Livingstone (28) and Sam Curran (33*).

Both India and Pakistan will lock horns in their respective Super 12 openers at the MCG, Melbourne on October 23 (Sunday). Meanwhile, England and Australia are placed in Pool A and will meet at the same venue on October 28.