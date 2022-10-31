T20 World Cup 2022 points table: A look at Super 12 standings after India's loss against South Africa

South Africa defeated India by five wickets in a low-scoring thriller in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 30) to claim the top spot in Group 2 of the Super 12. The Proteas chased down the target of 134 runs with two balls to spare to hand Rohit Sharma & Co. their first defeat in the tournament.

Aiden Markram and David Miller slammed half-centuries apiece to bail South Africa out of trouble in the tricky run-chase after the Proteas were left reeling at 24/3 at one stage. While Markram scored 52 off 41 balls, Miller smashed a quickfire unbeaten 59 off 46 balls to take South Africa over the line.

South Africa are now the only unbeaten team in Group 2 and are comfortably placed at the top spot with five points from three matches. Their game against Zimbabwe was washed out due to rain which saw them lose a point. However, they are favourites to secure a spot in the semi-finals from their group.

India have slipped to the second spot after their five-wicket defeat as their unbeaten streak came to an end on Sunday. However, India remain firm favourites to qualify for the semi-finals with 4 points from three matches so far and two games to play. Bangladesh are third with as many points as India but a lower net run rate. Pakistan and Zimbabwe are at the fourth and fifth spot respectively in Group 2.

Check out Group 2 points table:

In Group 1, New Zealand are currently at the top spot having managed two wins in three matches so far in the tournament. New Zealand's game against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain with the two teams sharing a point each but they have won their other two games so far in the competition.

Title-favourites England, Ireland and hosts Australia have all managed three points each from their first three games and are placed second, third and fourth respectively in Group 1. It is expected to be a tight contest between Australia and England for the second spot in Group 1.

Check out Group 1 points table: