T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch the face-off?

Pakistan will face Zimbabwe in their second Super 12 clash at the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 edition, on Thursday (October 27). After facing arch-rivals India in their tournament opener, Babar Azam & Co. will now lock horns with the African nation and not like to take them lightly, by any means, to get off the mark in the points table.

Pakistan are coming into this encounter on the back of a last-ball defeat at the hands of India, at the iconic MCG, Melbourne on October 23 (Sunday). Being asked to bat first, Babar-led side posted 159 for 8 and had India reeling at 31 for 4 before Virat Kohli's 82 not out propelled the Men in Blue to a thrilling four-wicket win, on the final ball of the contest.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, locked horns with South Africa in their first game in the main draw of the competition. In a rain-marred contest, they were saved by the weather with Proteas on the verge of a win. Will they cause an upset versus the Men in Green at Perth?

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands, live cricket streaming: When and where to watch epic face-off?

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the match:

Where will Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match take place?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match will be held at The Perth Stadium, Perth.

At what time will Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match kick-off?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 face-off will get underway at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup in India?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match's live telecast will be available on Star Sports.

Where can one watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match in India?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match's live streaming will be on Disney+Hotstar.