T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands, Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch epic face-off?

After beating Pakistan in a humdinger, at the MCG, Melbourne, India will now face the Netherlands in their second Super 12 clash at the T20 World Cup. This will be the first clash between both sides in the format. In the ODI World Cup, India got the better of the Dutch line-up in both their meetings -- in the 2003 and 2011 editions. Coincidentally, they made it to the final on both the occasions.

India are coming into this game on the back of a stunning four-wicket win over Pakistan in their tournament opener, at the MCG. Playing their arch-rivals at the iconic stadium, on October 23 (Sunday), Rohit Sharma & Co. opted to bowl first and restricted them to 159 for 8. In reply, India were reeling at 31 for 4 before Virat Kohli's stupendous 82 not out, off 53 balls, and Hardik Pandya's 37-ball 40 brought India back into the contest. With 16 needed off the last over, India triumphed on the final ball to register a famous win.

Netherlands, on the other hand, entered the main draw of the competition after playing the qualifiers. They were up against Bangladesh in their first game and failed to chase 145, being all-out for 135 in 20 overs. After a missed opportunity versus the Bangla Tigers, the Scott Edwards-led side will hope to get inspired from Ireland, who beat England on Wednesday (October 26), and stun the one-time winners.

Where will India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match take place?

Where will India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match take place?

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at The Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

At what time will India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match commence?

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 face-off will get underway at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup in India?

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match's live telecast will be available on Star Sports.

Where can one watch the live streaming of India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match in India?

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match's live streaming will be on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover